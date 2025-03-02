LSU's Kim Mulkey Announces Rough Flau'jae Johnson Injury News for SEC Tournament
The SEC tournament is set to get underway on Wednesday, March 5, but one of the most renowned players in the country won't be available for the LSU Tigers.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey announced that star guard Flau'jae Johnson would be shut down through the entirety of the SEC tournament while she deals with shin inflammation.
Johnson, who has featured in all 30 games for LSU this season, missed her first game of the year on Sunday when the Tigers took on Ole Miss in their final game of the regular season. Johnson was in attendance at the game but did not suit up and could be seen wearing a boot on her right foot. She'll be unavailable at least until the start of the NCAA tournament, which begins on March 18.
This season, Johnson has averaged a career high 18.9 points to go with 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She's shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range.
The Tigers (27–3, 12–3) will likely end the campaign in third place in the SEC, meaning their first game in the conference tournament will be in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7.
Hopefully, the time off can enable Johnson to be ready to go when the NCAA tournament gets underway.