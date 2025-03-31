SI

LSU’s Kim Mulkey Had Testy Response to Reporter’s Question About Missing Final Four

Andy Nesbitt

LSU won't be going to the Final Four after losing to UCLA on Sunday.
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers had their season come to an end with a 72-65 loss to the No. 1-seed UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

This is the second year in a row that Mulkey's team fell a win short of making the Final Four. The last time they made it there was in 2023 when they won the national championship.

After Sunday's loss Mulkey had a testy back-and-forth with a reporter who asked a question about LSU missing out on the Final Four again.

Reporter: "Coach this is the second straight year you got eliminated in the Elite Eight..."

Mulkey: "Is that terrible or is that good?"

Reporter: "Terrible."

Mulkey: "How many Final Fours you play in?"

Reporter: "Uh, none."

Mulkey: "So it's probably pretty good, huh?"

Reporter: "Yeah."

Mulkey: "Alright."

Here's that moment:

UCLA and South Carolina are both headed to the Final Four. The other two teams to join them will be decided Monday night.

