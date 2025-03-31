LSU’s Kim Mulkey Had Testy Response to Reporter’s Question About Missing Final Four
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers had their season come to an end with a 72-65 loss to the No. 1-seed UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight on Sunday.
This is the second year in a row that Mulkey's team fell a win short of making the Final Four. The last time they made it there was in 2023 when they won the national championship.
After Sunday's loss Mulkey had a testy back-and-forth with a reporter who asked a question about LSU missing out on the Final Four again.
Reporter: "Coach this is the second straight year you got eliminated in the Elite Eight..."
Mulkey: "Is that terrible or is that good?"
Reporter: "Terrible."
Mulkey: "How many Final Fours you play in?"
Reporter: "Uh, none."
Mulkey: "So it's probably pretty good, huh?"
Reporter: "Yeah."
Mulkey: "Alright."
Here's that moment:
UCLA and South Carolina are both headed to the Final Four. The other two teams to join them will be decided Monday night.