LSU’s Kim Mulkey Had Powerful Message About Flau'Jae Johnson After Loss to UCLA
The LSU Tigers were bounced from the women's NCAA tournament on Sunday after suffering a defeat against No. 1 UCLA in the Elite Eight, despite a 28-point outburst from junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
What's next for Johnson isn't immediately clear. It's possible she forgoes her senior season in Baton Rouge and declares for the 2025 WNBA draft, but she could also opt to return to LSU for one more year. Johnson will reportedly discuss her future with LSU coach Kim Mulkey, as well as her family, before making a decision on whether she'll turn professional after the 2024–25 season.
After Sunday's loss, Mulkey was asked about Johnson's impact on the Tigers' program, and the LSU coach had nothing but praise for the 21-year-old.
"Well, I remember when I took the LSU job. Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. Had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. So, she jumpstarted our program, really," said Mulkey.
"And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'Jae was a high school All-American, and we got her. So, I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson," said Mulkey.
Sunday's defeat capped off Johnson's third season with the Tigers. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during her junior year. Johnson helped lead LSU to a national championship as a freshman, and it's clear just how much Mulkey values her contributions to the program throughout her time with the team.
Regardless of what decision Johnson makes regarding her future, she's left a lasting impact on the Tigers program.