LSU-South Carolina Women's Hoops Showdown Pushed Back As Winter Storm Slams South

The SEC clash will be held a day later than initially scheduled.

Dawn Staley during No. 2 South Carolina's 76–58 win over No. 19 Alabama on Jan. 16, 2025.
This week, the American South has received more than its fair share of wild winter weather—and South Carolina has been no exception.

Columbia, S.C. received about an inch of snow Wednesday, and because of that, the Gamecocks' women's basketball showdown with LSU will be pushed back a day.

The game—originally scheduled to tip off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST—will instead be played Friday at 5 p.m. EST, ESPN announced Wednesday. With South Carolina ranked No. 2 and the Tigers No. 5, the game ranks among the most anticipated of the college basketball season.

The Gamecocks bring an 18-1 record and three consecutive wins over ranked teams into the game, while LSU is 20-0.

The teams' most recent meeting took place in 2024's SEC tournament; No. 1 South Carolina edged out the No. 8 Tigers 79–72 in that one.

This week, the LSU community has also dealt with winter weather, with seven inches of snow slamming Baton Rouge, La. Tuesday.

