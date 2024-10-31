LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Wants It All—Another Title Included
For Flau’jae Johnson, it has always been about and.
NCAA champion and rapper. Performer and podcast host. Leader and student of the game.
Or is not in Johnson’s vocabulary; she operates without limits, and her dynamic personality has her fit for the moment in women's sports.
A junior guard for LSU, Johnson has already made a name for herself. She started her collegiate career by being named the SEC Freshman of the Year and playing valuable minutes in the Tigers’ 2023 national championship run. Johnson then stepped it up as a sophomore, highlighted by her performance in March Madness—averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds during LSU’s Elite Eight run.
Johnson has attracted fans with her joyous style of play, defined by a relentless effort and dedication on defense with a complementary offensive skill set and team-first attitude. It all stems from her passion for the sport.
“I love the game so I’m really energetic about it,” Johnson says. “Like I have fun, I’m laughing, smiling a lot. I get locked in, I get serious, but I try to just have a lot of fun and bring a lot of energy. I’m like an Energizer bunny.”
That undying spirit stands out on the court. Johnson describes her demeanor as a “quiet killer,” but she also isn’t afraid to “talk smack” to display her competitive edge. She encourages players to express themselves, knowing that putting personalities front and center will continue to fuel women’s basketball. “Go out and be a dog and show that,” Johnson says.
Johnson stays true to herself by putting her full force behind all her passions, music included. She’s rapped from a young age and reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent at 14 years old. Six years later, Johnson now has a record deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and recently dropped her debut studio album, aptly titled Best of Both Worlds.
Johnson’s music and basketball careers have grown in synchrony, having performed on some of the biggest stages in each. As she excels in one, so follows the other.
“What I learn in basketball about pushing through challenges and staying dedicated translates into my music career, and vice versa,” Johnson says. “They fuel each other, and I’m grateful I get to live in both worlds.”
If there is an example of all that athletes can accomplish while using their platform to grow the game, look no further than Johnson. With the freedom NIL has allowed collegiate athletes, Johnson is not alone among those who identify beyond a basketball player. She encourages others to be unapologetic and tell their stories to continue to display how dynamic women’s basketball players are.
“I truly believe you can be good at two things and also be successful if you put in the work,” Johnson says. “We don’t have to be one-dimensional. I’m blessed to have these opportunities, so why not take advantage of them?”
After a busy offseason, Johnson is prepared to put on a show. She is not shy about her top goal: to win another title. Johnson will consider it a “failure” if she doesn’t get one more championship by the time she graduates.
Being looked to as a leader for LSU and women’s basketball alike, Johnson is setting a high bar for what she can accomplish with her teammates. But she is no stranger to chasing big dreams.
“I like to just shoot for the moon and work really hard and try to see where I land,” Johnson says.
The mission could not be more fitting for a player who is redefining what a modern collegiate athlete can be. Student and elite athlete, community champion and NIL powerhouse, record label artist and influencer, NCAA champion and …
With opportunity abound in the upcoming women's basketball season and Johnson’s personality at the forefront, it is in her hands to write the next verse.
“It’s on me to make a big splash,” she says.