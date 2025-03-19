SI

March Madness Started Off With a Wild One As Alabama State Outlasts Saint Francis

The Hornets are moving on in the NCAA tournament.

Mike Kadlick

Alabama State guard TJ Madlock shoots the ball.
The No. 16 seed Alabama State Hornets are officially moving on in the NCAA men's basketball tournament following a barn-burning victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Tuesday night.

Momentarily looking like they had the game in hand—at the free throw line in a tie game with just 12 seconds left—Alabama State guard TJ Madlock front-rimmed his first attempt and gave the ball back to the Red Flash.

Following a wasted possession from Saint Francis, however, chaos ensued. Alabama State put up a Hail Mary on the inbound, throwing a near-full-court pass from the opposite baseline with just three seconds left, and guard Amarr Knox caught the tipped ball and laid it in to secure a 70-68 win.

Tuesday night's play-in game victory was not only Alabama State's seventh in a row, but was also their first NCAA tournament win in school history.

They'll now take on the No. 1 seed in the entire bracket, the Auburn Tigers, on Thursday afternoon. That one will tip off at 2:50 p.m. and air on CBS.

