March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament
March Madness is officially here. The SEC put a record 14 teams into the 2025 NCAA men’s tournament led by the No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers. The Florida Gators also earned a top seed with the Houston Cougars and Duke Blue Devils.
Now that the field of 68 is set, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Kevin Sweeney and Bryan Fischer make their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in San Antonio.
Below are our brackets.
Pat Forde
Forde’s Final Four: Michigan State Spartans, Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars
Forde’s 2025 champion: Florida Gators
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney’s Final Four: Michigan State Spartans, Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils and Tennessee Volunteers
Sweeney’s 2025 champion: Duke Blue Devils
Bryan Fischer
Fischer’s Final Four: Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars
Fischer’s 2025 champion: Florida Gators
NCAA Tournament Regional Breakdowns
South: Top Overall Seed Auburn Gets Location Advantage
East: All Eyes on Duke’s Cooper Flagg
Midwest: Tennessee’s Path to Final Four Is Manageable After SEC Run
West: Top-Seed Florida Likely Pick to Win NCAA Tournament
Top 10 Games to Watch in Men’s NCAA Tournament First Round