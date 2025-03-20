March Madness Fans React to Jay Bilas' Not-So-Bold Bracket Predictions
March is the time of year to be bold.
With the NCAA men's basketball tournament upon us, there are plenty of buzzer-beaters, unlikely winners, and Cinderella runs on the horizon that are destined to bust brackets. To combat this, fans and media alike try their damndest to pick upsets and stay ahead in their pools.
ESPN's Jay Bilas, however, doesn't seem to be taking that angle. The college basketball analyst released his official bracket on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, and revealed that he's picking all four one-seeds to advance to the Final Four:
Naturally, college basketball fans weren't too pleased with Bilas' selections, and reacted justly on social media. Here are some of the best responses to his chalky bracket:
To Bilas' credit, while upsets are often littered throughout the first several rounds of the tournament, 18 of the past 25 champions have been a No. 1 seed.
Maybe he's onto something here...