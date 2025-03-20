Maryland Coach Criticizes Program for Stingy Travel Plans Around March Madness
Kevin Willard is in the middle of negotiating a new contract with Maryland, but it doesn't seem he's too thrilled with the athletic department right now.
On Thursday, a day before his team opens the NCAA tournament against Grand Canyon, Willard complained about his program's travel budget.
Willard said he wanted to see fundamental changes before he agreed to a contract extension. Part of that was with the program's NIL and revenue share budgets. He also wasn't happy with the school's stingy approach to travel.
"I wanted to spend an extra night in New York this year to celebrate Christmas with my team and I was told we can't do that because it's too expensive," Willard said. "So, I don't know how we can be a top-tier program and I can't spend an extra night in New York because it's too expensive."
Yeah, that doesn't seem like a happy marriage.
Willard has been mentioned in connection to Villanova's head coaching vacancy, and Maryland's current athletic director, Damon Evans, has been connected to the same position at SMU.
Things look like a bit of a mess at Maryland as the Terrapins get ready for the NCAA tournament.