SI

Maryland Coach Criticizes Program for Stingy Travel Plans Around March Madness

Kevin Willard is in talks with Maryland about a contact extension.

Ryan Phillips

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard meets with the media before the 2025 NCAA tournament.
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard meets with the media before the 2025 NCAA tournament. / Via Inside Maryland Sports on
In this story:

Kevin Willard is in the middle of negotiating a new contract with Maryland, but it doesn't seem he's too thrilled with the athletic department right now.

On Thursday, a day before his team opens the NCAA tournament against Grand Canyon, Willard complained about his program's travel budget.

Willard said he wanted to see fundamental changes before he agreed to a contract extension. Part of that was with the program's NIL and revenue share budgets. He also wasn't happy with the school's stingy approach to travel.

"I wanted to spend an extra night in New York this year to celebrate Christmas with my team and I was told we can't do that because it's too expensive," Willard said. "So, I don't know how we can be a top-tier program and I can't spend an extra night in New York because it's too expensive."

Yeah, that doesn't seem like a happy marriage.

Willard has been mentioned in connection to Villanova's head coaching vacancy, and Maryland's current athletic director, Damon Evans, has been connected to the same position at SMU.

Things look like a bit of a mess at Maryland as the Terrapins get ready for the NCAA tournament.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Basketball