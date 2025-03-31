Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie to Enter Transfer Portal Amid Coaching Change

BREAKING: Maryland point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is expected enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247Sports.



Named to Third Team All Big Ten. Averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, shooting 40.7% from three. https://t.co/GPekm7a6j5 pic.twitter.com/E6OSr4LQNU