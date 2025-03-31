Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie to Enter Transfer Portal Amid Coaching Change
It appears the Crab Five has been washed to sea.
Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie—a star on the most beloved Terrapins team in decades—plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a Monday afternoon report from Travis Branham of 247Sports. The reported move comes a day after coach Kevin Willard's reported departure for Villanova—the culmination of an awkward courtship that overshadowed Maryland's Sweet 16 run.
Gillespie, 21, averaged 14.7 points per game for the Terrapins this season. He started every one of Maryland's 36 contests and was named to the All-Big Ten team a season after an All-Missouri Valley season at Belmont.
The Terrapins defeated Grand Canyon in the first round and Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament before falling to Florida in the Sweet 16.
Gillespie played high school basketball in Greeneville, Tenn., and received offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech as a prospective recruit.