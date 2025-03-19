McNeese State's Will Wade Admits He's Spoken to NC State About Head Coach Job
Will Wade's McNeese State squad is dancing in March for the second year in a row as the veteran head coach led the Cowboys to a 27-6 record this season. Their reward? A 12-seed and a first-round matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
Preparing for the Tigers isn't all Wade is dealing with this week, though. His name has been mentioned a few times in connection with vacant head coaching jobs that recently opened up as various schools around the country cleaned house following disappointing seasons. When asked by reporters on Wednesday how he's dealing with those rumors, Wade stressed the important of transparency and said he shares everything with his players.
Then, Wade was asked directly if he'd spoke to NC State about its open head coaching job. Wade responded with a blunt, "Yes."
His players surely appreciate the honesty. It also doesn't come across as a surprise that Wade has spoken to other schools. He's done a great job at McNeese and his stock has begun to climb again after a suspension and a two-year show cause penalty for recruiting and bribery violations at LSU, his most recent employer before he took the Cowboys job.
Wade's connection to NC State is something to watch as McNeese State gets its NCAA tournament run underway.