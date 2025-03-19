SI

McNeese State's Will Wade Admits He's Spoken to NC State About Head Coach Job

Wade spoke with reporters about the important of transparency as he acknowledged the Wolfpack's interest.

Liam McKeone

Wade led the Cowboys to a 27-6 record this season
Wade led the Cowboys to a 27-6 record this season / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Wade's McNeese State squad is dancing in March for the second year in a row as the veteran head coach led the Cowboys to a 27-6 record this season. Their reward? A 12-seed and a first-round matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Preparing for the Tigers isn't all Wade is dealing with this week, though. His name has been mentioned a few times in connection with vacant head coaching jobs that recently opened up as various schools around the country cleaned house following disappointing seasons. When asked by reporters on Wednesday how he's dealing with those rumors, Wade stressed the important of transparency and said he shares everything with his players.

Then, Wade was asked directly if he'd spoke to NC State about its open head coaching job. Wade responded with a blunt, "Yes."

His players surely appreciate the honesty. It also doesn't come across as a surprise that Wade has spoken to other schools. He's done a great job at McNeese and his stock has begun to climb again after a suspension and a two-year show cause penalty for recruiting and bribery violations at LSU, his most recent employer before he took the Cowboys job.

Wade's connection to NC State is something to watch as McNeese State gets its NCAA tournament run underway.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Basketball