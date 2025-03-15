SI

Michigan's Late Coast-to-Coast Play Through Every Maryland Defender Clinches Semi Win

Josh Wilson

Donaldson hit the clutch final two go-ahead points for Michigan to
Donaldson hit the clutch final two go-ahead points for Michigan to / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tre Donaldson was clinical in the waning seconds of Michigan's semifinal win over Maryland to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game, to be played against Wisconsin on Sunday as March Madness creeps closer.

Donaldson inbounded the ball and got it back from his big man. Pure speed took him past the first two defenders for Maryland after the give-and-go action. Only one player reacted quick enough to meet him at the rim, but Donaldson layed it in with ease.

Before Maryland even knew what was happening, Michigan secured a late lead, up a point over Maryland. Speed and finesse were the cherry on top of the big win for Michigan.

In the final five minutes, Donaldson assisted another shot and hit a three, contributing in a major way in the second half.

The Big Ten championship game tips off Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/College Basketball