Michigan's Late Coast-to-Coast Play Through Every Maryland Defender Clinches Semi Win
Tre Donaldson was clinical in the waning seconds of Michigan's semifinal win over Maryland to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game, to be played against Wisconsin on Sunday as March Madness creeps closer.
Donaldson inbounded the ball and got it back from his big man. Pure speed took him past the first two defenders for Maryland after the give-and-go action. Only one player reacted quick enough to meet him at the rim, but Donaldson layed it in with ease.
Before Maryland even knew what was happening, Michigan secured a late lead, up a point over Maryland. Speed and finesse were the cherry on top of the big win for Michigan.
In the final five minutes, Donaldson assisted another shot and hit a three, contributing in a major way in the second half.
The Big Ten championship game tips off Sunday at 2:30 p.m.