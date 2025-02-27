Wild Michigan State Buzzer-Beater Leaves Maryland Crowd Stunned
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans were locked in a tight back-and-forth affair with the 16th-ranked Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday night when junior Tre Holloman hit a shot he'll remember for a long, long time.
The score was tied at 55 as time wound down in the second half. With fewer than 10 seconds to go Maryland came down and missed a go-ahead three-point try. The Spartans pulled down the rebound, but Tom Izzo elected to not call a timeout. So Holloman grabbed the ball, dribbled to half court, and threw up a prayer as the buzzer sounded.
He absolutely drained it. Michigan State won. Holloman was mobbed by his teammates. It was quite the scene.
It was a fitting end to the night for Holloman, who struggled mightily with his shot against the Terps. After nailing the game-winner the junior guard finished 3-of-12 from the field for nine points total.
Michigan State moves to 23-5 on the season, while Maryland falls to 21-7. What a game.