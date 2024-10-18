Mid-Major Men’s Basketball Preview: Gonzaga, Boise State Lead Cinderellas to Circle
As part of its 2024–25 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is rolling out previews of the top teams and conferences in the sport. Wrapping things up is our “best of the rest” preview featuring the top teams in mid-major leagues. Previously: ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.
The NIL landscape has made it harder than ever for mid-majors to keep up off the floor, but on it, teams outside the nation’s top conferences are still as competitive as ever. The Mountain West sent six teams to the NCAA tournament last season, more than the Big East, ACC or Pac-12, while teams from the WAC, Horizon League and Ivy League each pulled off first-round NCAA tournament upsets. Which potential Cinderellas should you circle for this season? Here’s a look at the top 10, plus 10 more intriguing rosters to keep an eye on.
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs
After appearing bound for the bubble as late as early February, Gonzaga surged late last season to a No. 5 seed and logged a ninth straight trip to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs have clear national title aspirations this season, and for good reason. Star point guard Ryan Nembhard is back, as is post scoring force Graham Ike. Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle gives Mark Few the type of pure bucket-getter the Bulldogs haven’t had in awhile, while former Pepperdine forward Michael Ajayi adds versatility, rebounding and more shot-making prowess. With Baylor on opening night and other high-profile nonconference games against Kentucky, UConn, UCLA and the Battle 4 Atlantis, we’ll know early just how good this GU team is.
2. Boise State Broncos
The Broncos have quietly gone dancing three straight seasons, building one of the most consistently excellent mid-major programs in the country at a school known for its football. This season’s Broncos have incredible size, with returning stars Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley complemented by key newcomers in 7-footer Dylan Anderson and 6' 7" wing Javan Buchanan. Plus, Leon Rice shored up the point guard spot by adding one of the best floor generals in the Mountain West in Alvaro Cardenas from San Jose State.
3. Memphis Tigers
This is a critical season for the future of the Memphis program under Penny Hardaway, who has taken the Tigers to just two NCAA tournaments in six seasons. There’s no excuse for the Tigers not to be the best team in the AAC given their resources and history compared to the rest of the league. Adding Tyrese Hunter from Texas should be a huge help in the backcourt and an excellent complement to Tulsa transfer PJ Haggerty, while former Illinois big man Dain Dainja gives Memphis a go-to post scorer. Still, there are concerns given the lack of continuity here, both on the roster and within the coaching staff, which underwent drastic changes yet again this offseason.
4. Saint Mary’s Gaels
The Gaels got bit by the transfer bug this offseason, losing Aidan Mahaney to UConn and Joshua Jefferson to Iowa State. But betting on too big a drop-off would be foolish, considering that outside of the COVID-impacted 2020–21 season, Saint Mary’s has been a top-50 KenPom team in eight straight seasons. WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marčiulionis is back at point guard, and Mitchell Saxen is a steady anchor up front. Expect stout defense and dominance on the glass like usual in Moraga, Calif.
5. McNeese State Cowboys
The talent level that has been accumulated by Will Wade at McNeese is absurd. Among the headliners: Sincere Parker, who averaged nearly 16 points in under 21 minutes per game at Saint Louis; Quadir Copeland, a dynamic combo guard who played key minutes at Syracuse; and Brandon Murray, a former top recruit who started his career with Wade at LSU before stops at Georgetown and Ole Miss. This team won 30 games a year ago, and on paper, it looks better this season than last.
6. Grand Canyon Antelopes
The Antelopes got their first-ever NCAA tournament win a year ago, knocking off Saint Mary’s before giving Alabama a serious push in the second round. And GCU got a surprise boost in the spring when star wing Tyon Grant-Foster, a potential All-American this season, returned to school after being expected to stay in the NBA draft. Add Grant-Foster to a core that included high-level newcomers like JaKobe Coles (TCU) and Dennis Evans (Louisville) as well as returners Ray Harrison and Collin Moore, and this is a group with second weekend upside this season.
7. Nevada Wolf Pack
Steve Alford has taken the Pack to consecutive NCAA tournaments, and a third straight feels within reach thanks to the return of big man Nick Davidson. Davidson made huge strides as a sophomore into one of the better players in the Mountain West and enters 2024–25 a player of the year contender. Around him, the Wolf Pack have tons of length and versatility, though how Cal Poly transfer Kobe Sanders takes to a role similar to the one Kenan Blackshear played last year should determine this team’s ceiling.
8. VCU Rams
VCU initially lost Max Shulga to Villanova in the transfer portal, but Shulga eventually decommitted and returned to Richmond. That was a seismic move in the A-10 title race, adding back a first-team all-league selection from a year ago to a roster already set to feature Joe Bamisile, Zeb Jackson and Phillip Russell in the backcourt. The frontcourt is a bit thin, though Christian Fermin should take steps forward in his third year in the program.
9. San Diego State Aztecs
This program has been one of the standard-bearers in the mid-major world for a long time, and the Aztecs should stay in the at-large picture despite sustaining heavy roster losses this spring. SDSU loses dominant post presence Jaedon LeDee, defensive specialist Lamont Butler, big wing Micah Parrish and forward Elijah Saunders from a year ago. FAU transfer Nick Boyd seems primed for a big backcourt role though, and watch out for the emergence of redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath up front.
10. Saint Louis Billikens
No coaching hire is a sure thing, but Saint Louis landing Josh Schertz feels like as close to one as possible. Schertz’s tenure at Indiana State was remarkable, elevating the program from 11 wins in his first year to 23 in his second and 32 in his third. It helps to start with some familiar faces, namely star big man Robbie Avila, who followed Schertz from Indiana State despite interest from bigger programs. Avila, Isaiah Swope and elite shooter Gibson Jimerson are a strong nucleus to start with.
10 More Worth Tracking
- New Mexico Lobos: Fresh off an NCAA tournament berth, the Lobos have a chance to make a March push yet again thanks to star point guard Donovan Dent.
- Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Drew Valentine’s team was elite defensively a year ago and could be even better on that end this season thanks to sophomore center Miles Rubin’s growth.
- Colorado State Rams: Nique Clifford’s return after testing the draft waters was huge for a Rams team that otherwise lacks experience.
- Dayton Flyers: The Flyers added a pair of proven high-major pieces in Posh Alexander and Zed Key to help offset the loss of DaRon Holmes II to the NBA.
- UAB Blazers: Double-double machine Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the best players in the country at any level. Remember that name come March.
- UNLV Runnin’ Rebels: UNLV was as good as anyone in the Mountain West during conference play a year ago and will look to build on that momentum in star PG Dedan Thomas Jr.’s second season.
- Bradley Braves: The Braves are the clear favorites in the Missouri Valley after holding onto stars Duke Deen and Darius Hannah in the spring.
- Princeton Tigers: You won’t find a better mid-major duo than Caden Pierce and Xaivian Lee.
- UC Irvine Anteaters: Four starters are back for Russ Turner’s team after a top-100 KenPom finish a year ago.
- Santa Clara Broncos: After a year at LSU, Carlos Stewart is back at Santa Clara, forming a star-studded backcourt with Adama-Alpha Bal.