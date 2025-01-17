Minnesota Hits Buzzer-Beater From the Logo to Stun No. 20 Michigan
The Minnesota Golden Gophers nabbed a home win over No. 20 Michigan in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, riding a logo buzzer-beater to secure a 84-81 overtime victory against the Wolverines.
After Michigan tied the game at 81-81 with just seconds to play in overtime, it looked like the game was going to go for five more minutes. Instead, senior forward Dawson Garcia, who inbounded the ball after the Wolverines’ made shot, called for the ball his entire run up the court.
Eventually, Lu'Cye Patterson dished to Garcia, who spotted up from just past midcourt, and hit nothing but net.
The play earned an absolutely electric call from play-by-play man Cory Provus, who exclaimed “Dawson Garcia! Bottom! Ballgame! Gophers! Walk it off!” just after the shot fell.
The celebration that followed the play was also, understandably, electric, with Garcia’s teammates piling over him on the court.
It was the Golden Gophers’ first conference win of the season, and the team will look to ride the momentum from the victory through the next two weeks, with games against No. 13 Oregon and No. 12 Michigan State on the horizon.