Mizzou Fans Storm Court, Sing ‘Mr. Brightside’ After Upset vs. No. 1 Kansas
The Missouri Tigers took down the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in men’s basketball on Sunday night, and celebrated with a party to remember.
After the clock hit zero and the final horn sounded, Mizzou fans stormed the court and quickly broke out in a rendition of The Killers’ stadium anthem “Mr. Brightside.”
The sound of students singing was so loud it was tough to make out the broadcast’s postgame interview with Tigers guard Tamar Bates.
Once the impromptu student choir finished the chorus, their song quickly shifted to a NSFW chant jeering their opponent.
I can’t imagine that when Brandon Flowers and company were writing “Mr. Brightside” all those years ago they had any idea what the future of the song would look like, but it’s become a certified college and sports anthem.