MSU's Tom Izzo Shares Brutally Honest Take on Being Told He is 'Never Happy'
Michigan State Spartans men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo is well aware of his reputation as a grump. But it's not going away any time soon.
Speaking after the Wisconsin Badgers eliminated the Spartans from the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, Izzo clarified that he fully agrees with this characterization of himself, while also taking accountability for the reason it hasn't changed just yet.
"It's just that never-ending battle where, I've heard a lot of people in media, I've heard a lot of parents over my 30 years, I've heard a lot of players: 'You're never happy,'" Izzo said. "You're damn right. And I don't plan on being happy until we accomplish what I think Michigan State University should accomplish. So, I guess No. 1 on the list, I've got to do a better job. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart."
The 70-year-old coach has a lot to celebrate. He's the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten, with 11 Big Ten regular season titles, six Big Ten tournaments, and one NCAA championship title under his belt. He's taken Michigan State to the Final Four eight times. But he's still not satisfied.
There's a decent enough chance the 27–6 Spartans go all the way in this year's dance, so maybe fulfillment could come in the form of a second national championship. We won't know unless it happens, though; and even then it might not be enough for a coach who is constantly pushing for greatness.