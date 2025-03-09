SI

Tom Izzo Doesn’t Mind a Bit of Tension in Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

Izzo gave a telling quote about the in-state rivalry.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with his team during a timeout. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A late scuffle started during Michigan State's 79–62 win over Michigan on Sunday when two Wolverines stood on the Spartans midcourt logo as seniors were fulfilling the program's tradition to kiss the logo as they were subbed out for the last time.

Michigan freshmen L.J. Cason and Phat Phat Brooks were standing on the logo as Michigan State's seniors began leaving the floor and Tre Holloman didn't like it. He confronted the two Wolverines and wound up shoving them before being separated.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo supported his player and made sure the tradition got to continue without any more issues.

Izzo gave his thoughts about what happened on the court during his post-game press conference, which can be watched below. He ended his thoughts on the matter with a telling quote, though.

“If everybody’s out there hugging and kissing, it wouldn’t be a rivalry,” Izzo said. “I don’t get mad when they call me an angry midget.”

Izzo understands that tension is expected in a game between rivals, but it may have gotten out of hand. We'll see if that intensity will continue if the two teams face each other in the Big Ten tournament at some point this week.

