Murray State to Hire Creighton Assistant Ryan Miller As Next Men’s Basketball Coach
Murray State has found its new head coach.
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Racers are set to hire Creighton assistant coach Ryan Miller to lead the men’s basketball program.
Miller will be replacing Steve Prohm, who just finished his second stint with the school, stepping away from the program after finishing seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Miller has been an assistant coach for two decades, including stints at powerhouse programs like Memphis, New Mexico, Auburn, and UNLV. His new role at Murray State will mark the first time he’s been a collegiate head coach.
After joining Creighton in 2021, Miller helped the Bluejays to four straight successful runs into March Madness, including two trips to the Sweet 16 and one appearance in the Elite Eight in 2023 alongside head coach Greg McDermott. It was the team’s best ever run through the postseason.
Miller will be charged with getting Murray State back to the NCAA Tournament. The Racers have struggled to contend for a conference title since jumping from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference in 2022.