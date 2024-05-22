NC State Hoops Hero DJ Burns Looks A Lot Different After Losing 45 Pounds
Burns has not been messing around in the gym.
In this story:
DJ Burns took over the men's college basketball world in March when he led the NC State Wolfpack to the Final Four, where they lost to Purdue in a national semifinal game in Arizona.
Now the 23-year-old forward is getting ready for the upcoming NBA draft and he's apparently been working out a ton because he's dropped 45 pounds over the past six months. Burns shared footage of his workouts on social media, and it looks like he's absolutely getting after it in the gym, as well as on the court, with hopes that he can take his talents to the next level.
Check out his new look:
Here's his video:
The draft will be held on June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn.
Published |Modified