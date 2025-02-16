NCAA Tournament Could Undergo Significant Expansion in Time for 2026
The NCAA tournament may be on the verge of some major changes.
Talk of expanding the field of 68 has been ongoing for several years and we may be closer to that becoming a reality.
On Saturday, ESPN college basketball insider Pete Thamel discussed the latest developments surrounding the tournament's future and it certainly seems like expansion is coming.
Thamel reported that there have been discussions on expanding the field to 72 or 76 teams before the 2026 edition. He claimed his sources revealed "the more likely option" is growing the field to 76. A decision is expected within the next few months. It's worth noting, if the men's tournament expanded, the women's would grow as well.
The tournament field has expanded steadily over time. It began as an eight-team even in 1939, expanded to 16 in 1951, then 32 in 1975. By 1985, it had swelled to 64 teams before expanding again to 68 in 2011.