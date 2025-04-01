NIT Championship Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Ways to Get In
It's no secret that the NCAA tournament and the NIT are regarded differently. One captures the attention of the nation, the other is often referred to as an afterthought.
But it wasn't always that way.
The NIT was actually founded before the NCAA tournament and there was a time when the winner of the NIT was considered to be the best team in the country.
Fast forward nearly 100 years and the NIT is jokingly referred to as the ‘Not In Tournament,' which, while tongue-in-cheek, isn’t entirely inaccurate.
Even if the NIT isn't regarded in the same fashion it was 80 years ago, it still provides college basketball fans with very fun hoops alongside the NCAA tournament.
And now, on the eve of the championship game, let's discuss how to get inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will feature the winners of two semifinals games played at the arena on Tuesday, April 1: UC Irvine vs. North Texas and Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago.
How Much Do NIT Championship Game Tickets Cost?
Currently on Ticketmaster, NIT title game tickets start at just $44. However, on other sites, tickets get much cheaper.
On SeatGeek, you can get a ticket for as little as $8 (pre fees). StubHub has even cheaper tickets, with seats starting at $6.
Keep in mind, none of these seats are courtside. However, they all have excellent sightlines of the floor.
What is the Most Expensive NIT Ticket?
The most expensive ticket available at the time of this writing is $216 on SeatGeek. That seat is courtside, just about halfway between the baseline and the center-court line. There is only one ticket left in that particular sectiion.
The second-most expensive check in at $198 on StubHub and are in a similar position, just closer to the halfcourt line.
To put those prices into perspective, the cheapest NCAA national championship game tickets are $140 on Ticketmaster and are essentially the nosebleeds of the Alamodome.
The most expensive tickets come in at nearly $1,700.
So, really, it's quite a deal to get NIT tickets.
Recent NIT Champions
There hasn't been a repeat NIT champion since the South Carolina Gamecocks won it in 2005 and 2006.
School
Year
Wake Forest
2000
Tulsa
2001
Memphis
2002
Vacated
2003
Michigan
2004
South Carolina
2005
South Carolina
2006
West Virginia
2007
Ohio State
2008
Penn State
2009
Dayton
2010
Wichita State
2011
Stanford
2012
Baylor
2013
Minnesota
2014
Stanford
2015
George Washington
2016
TCU
2017
Penn State
2018
Texas
2019
No Tournament
2020
Memphis
2021
Xavier
2022
North Texas
2023
Seton Hall
2024
How to Watch the NIT Championship on Cable TV and Streaming
ESPN carries the NIT championship game, so it is included in just about every basic cable and streaming service package.
However, the ESPN app will broadcast the game as well (assuming you login with cable provider details) and the game will air on ESPN+.