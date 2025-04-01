SI

NIT Championship Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Ways to Get In

Nate Cunningham

A Wilson NCAA basketball sits in the rack as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cornell Big Red warm up prior to the NIT basketball game at Value City Arena.
A Wilson NCAA basketball sits in the rack as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cornell Big Red warm up prior to the NIT basketball game at Value City Arena. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's no secret that the NCAA tournament and the NIT are regarded differently. One captures the attention of the nation, the other is often referred to as an afterthought.

But it wasn't always that way.

The NIT was actually founded before the NCAA tournament and there was a time when the winner of the NIT was considered to be the best team in the country.

Fast forward nearly 100 years and the NIT is jokingly referred to as the ‘Not In Tournament,' which, while tongue-in-cheek, isn’t entirely inaccurate. 

Even if the NIT isn't regarded in the same fashion it was 80 years ago, it still provides college basketball fans with very fun hoops alongside the NCAA tournament.

And now, on the eve of the championship game, let's discuss how to get inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will feature the winners of two semifinals games played at the arena on Tuesday, April 1: UC Irvine vs. North Texas and Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago.

How Much Do NIT Championship Game Tickets Cost?

Currently on Ticketmaster, NIT title game tickets start at just $44. However, on other sites, tickets get much cheaper.

On SeatGeek, you can get a ticket for as little as $8 (pre fees). StubHub has even cheaper tickets, with seats starting at $6.

Keep in mind, none of these seats are courtside. However, they all have excellent sightlines of the floor.

What is the Most Expensive NIT Ticket?

The most expensive ticket available at the time of this writing is $216 on SeatGeek. That seat is courtside, just about halfway between the baseline and the center-court line. There is only one ticket left in that particular sectiion.

The second-most expensive check in at $198 on StubHub and are in a similar position, just closer to the halfcourt line.

To put those prices into perspective, the cheapest NCAA national championship game tickets are $140 on Ticketmaster and are essentially the nosebleeds of the Alamodome.

The most expensive tickets come in at nearly $1,700.

So, really, it's quite a deal to get NIT tickets.

Recent NIT Champions

There hasn't been a repeat NIT champion since the South Carolina Gamecocks won it in 2005 and 2006.

School

Year

Wake Forest

2000

Tulsa

2001

Memphis

2002

Vacated

2003

Michigan

2004

South Carolina

2005

South Carolina

2006

West Virginia

2007

Ohio State

2008

Penn State

2009

Dayton

2010

Wichita State

2011

Stanford

2012

Baylor

2013

Minnesota

2014

Stanford

2015

George Washington

2016

TCU

2017

Penn State

2018

Texas

2019

No Tournament

2020

Memphis

2021

Xavier

2022

North Texas

2023

Seton Hall

2024

How to Watch the NIT Championship on Cable TV and Streaming

ESPN carries the NIT championship game, so it is included in just about every basic cable and streaming service package.

However, the ESPN app will broadcast the game as well (assuming you login with cable provider details) and the game will air on ESPN+.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/College Basketball