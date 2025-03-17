North Carolina's AD Being on NCAA Tournament Committee Led to Lots of Jokes From Fans
The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading to the men's NCAA tournament as they were the last team to get into the field when the bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Hubert Davis's squad finished the year 22-13 but were 1-12 in Quad 1 games. Their last game was a loss to Duke, which was without Cooper Flagg, in an ACC tournament semifinal on Friday night.
North Carolina will meet San Diego State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in one of the First Four showdowns. The winner will advance to face Ole Miss who is the No. 6 seed in the South.
One of the biggest storylines about the Tar Heels making the tournament is that their athletic director, Bubba Cunningham, is the chairperson on the NCAA tournament selection committee. He explained after the bracket was released that he wasn't in the room when the decision was being made and that "all the polices and procedures were followed."
