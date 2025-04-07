SI

North Carolina Guard Ian Jackson Enters Transfer Portal After Freshman Season

The former five-star recruit is looking to land somewhere else after one season with the Tar Heels.

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson is entering the transfer portal after just one season with the Tar Heels, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on Monday.

Jackson is a former five-star recruit who committed to UNC all the way back in Jan. 2023. But, just one year with the Blue Blood program was enough for Jackson.

The freshman finished the 2024–25 season averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. He started in 12 of 36 game appearances for the Tar Heels. He scored 20 points or more on eight separate occasions this past season, including in games against ranked opponents Alabama and UCLA.

UNC didn't have the year they expected, though. After narrowly making the men's NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels won their First Four matchup against San Diego State, but fell to Ole Miss in the first round of the tournament. They finished the season 23–14.

Jackson received a host of offers from Division I schools as a high school recruit, according to 247Sports including those from Kansas, Arkansas, UConn, UCLA and St. John's. Could one of those schools be interested in Jackson now that he's entered the transfer portal?

