North Carolina Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Ex-Arizona Big Man
In an effort to beef up its frontcourt, North Carolina appears to be bringing in an experienced big man.
The Tar Heels have landed forward Henri Veesaar from Arizona in the transfer portal, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
Veesaar, 21, has played two seasons with the Wildcats. He averaged 9.4 points and five rebounds per game in 2025.
A native of Tallinn, Estonia, Veesaar spent time in the Real Madrid system before playing collegiately—a rare arrangement in college basketball. He has also represented his home country internationally.
North Carolina is coming off a disappointing '25 season; the team barely made the NCAA tournament before a first-round dismissal at the hands of Ole Miss. It was a far cry from 2024, when the Tar Heels were a No. 1 seed and made it to the Sweet 16.
Arizona, on the other hand, won multiple tournament games for the third time in the last four years.