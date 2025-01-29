Notre Dame Basketball Coach Reads Random Text From Fan He Received During Tight Game
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech played a tight ACC men's basketball game on Tuesday night, with Micah Shrewsberry's Fighting Irish edging out the Yellow Jackets for a 71–68 home victory to move to 10–10 on the season.
Shrewsberry felt pretty good after his team pulled out a close league win ... that is, until he caught a stray text message from an anonymous fan that was sent during the game. Rather than block the number and delete it, the second-year Fighting Irish coach decided to share the text to members of the media during his postgame press conference.
"I was just walking in, grabbed my phone so I don' t have to go back to the locker room, and I got this text at 10:15. So obviously the game was still going. Whoever sent this, I appreciate you, thank you for being cool," Shrewsberry said, before reading a presumably censored version of the message.
"'WTF am I watching? Do you have any plays written up because holy 'S,' your team is unorganized as hell. What are they paying you for?'"
Shrewsberry used the message, which drew raucous laughter from the room, as a lesson in humility.
"I'm glad it didn't have a name attached to it, but that right there fellas is a lesson in humility. Because as good as you feel, some people think you stink," he said.
The ACC men's basketball picture is a mess below a clear top three of Duke, Clemson and Louisville. At .500 with a 4–5 league record, Notre Dame is right in the middle of the muddled league standings, currently occupying the 11th spot in the 18-team conference.