Notre Dame Makes Bold Declaration About Hannah Hidalgo After Win vs. UConn
Hannah Hidalgo and No. 8 Notre Dame rolled to a 79-68 home upset victory over No. 2 UConn on Thursday night in South Bend.
Hidalgo, who is one of the best players in women's college basketball, scored 29 points while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Fellow running mate Olivia Miles rolled her ankle early in the contest, but returned to score 16 points for the Irish. Liatu King also added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
But the story was Hidalgo's performance, as she continues to improve upon her standout freshman season a year ago. After the statement win, Notre Dame's social media account called Hidalgo the best two-way player in the country, which is hard to argue given her defensive prowess and continued improvement offensively.
The win for Notre Dame extended a three-game win streak that started with a 10-point win over No. 4 Texas in overtime last week.
As for UConn, star Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in a losing effort, but the team as a whole was plagued by 13 turnovers and a paltry 3-of-16 mark from three.