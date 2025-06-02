Ohio State Lands Commitment From NBA All-Star's Younger Brother
In April, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro antagonized the state of Ohio during a war of words with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
Now, the Herro family and the Buckeye State will have to make peace.
Guard Myles Herro of Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wis.—Tyler's younger brother—has committed to Ohio State, he told Joe Tipton of On3 Monday afternoon.
"I chose Ohio State because it felt like the right fit for me, both on and off the court,” Myles told Tipton. “The opportunity to grow in a program like this, compete at a high level, and be part of something special really stood out."
Myles joins a program coming off a 17–15 season under coach Jake Diebler—the Buckeyes' third straight missing the NCAA men's tournament. Tyler, 25, is coming off a career year with the Heat that included his first All-Star appearance and career highs in scoring, assists and games started.