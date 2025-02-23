Oklahoma's Duke Miles Loses Teeth in Dive for Loose Ball vs. Mississippi State
Oklahoma guard Duke Miles made an aggressive move for a loose ball against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon and ended up slamming his face on the floor of the court, losing multiple teeth in the process.
With roughly seven minutes left in the second half, Miles was going after the ball alongside Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel when he dove for possession and ended up smacking his face on the floor. Trainers soon rushed over to tend to him, while an announcer can be heard saying, "Those are teeth they're picking up."
OU trainer Seth Tisdale told the Oklahoma radio broadcasters that Miles had chipped two teeth, per CBS Sports.
Watch that below:
"Our team dentist was in [the locker room] when I went to do radio," OU coach Porter Moser said after the contest. "His teeth aren't that pretty right now. He was doing fine when I left. He was just hustling, diving for a ball."
Despite the injury, Miles checked back into the game not too long after, even making some clutch free throws that helped cement the Sooners' 93–87 win, its first in five games. The guard finished with three points, one rebound, and one assist.