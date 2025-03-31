Oklahoma Tabs Hawks' Trae Young As Assistant General Manager
There's a certain satisfaction to be had watching a player star for his hometown college team—and Oklahoma guard Trae Young was Norman to a T.
After averaging 42.6 points per game (not a typo) as a senior for Norman North High School, Young stuffed the stat sheet for the Sooners in 2018. His style of play divided fans as it would in the NBA, but there was no doubting his devotion to home.
Accordingly, Oklahoma announced Monday afternoon that the Atlanta Hawks guard would serve as an assistant general manager for the program—a commitment backed up with a $1 million donation.
"As someone who grew up in Norman and played at the University of Oklahoma, stepping into the role of assistant GM for (Oklahoma men's) basketball is a huge honor," Young said in a department release. "This program has such a rich history, which I am fortunate to have been and continue to be a part of."
The Sooners, led by fourth-year coach Porter Moser, climbed as high as No. 12 in the AP poll but lost to UConn in the first round of the NCAA tournament.