SI

Oklahoma Tabs Hawks' Trae Young As Assistant General Manager

Norman's native son is coming home.

Patrick Andres

Trae Young gestures during a 2018 NCAA tournament game between Oklahoma and Rhode Island.
Trae Young gestures during a 2018 NCAA tournament game between Oklahoma and Rhode Island. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's a certain satisfaction to be had watching a player star for his hometown college team—and Oklahoma guard Trae Young was Norman to a T.

After averaging 42.6 points per game (not a typo) as a senior for Norman North High School, Young stuffed the stat sheet for the Sooners in 2018. His style of play divided fans as it would in the NBA, but there was no doubting his devotion to home.

Accordingly, Oklahoma announced Monday afternoon that the Atlanta Hawks guard would serve as an assistant general manager for the program—a commitment backed up with a $1 million donation.

"As someone who grew up in Norman and played at the University of Oklahoma, stepping into the role of assistant GM for (Oklahoma men's) basketball is a huge honor," Young said in a department release. "This program has such a rich history, which I am fortunate to have been and continue to be a part of."

The Sooners, led by fourth-year coach Porter Moser, climbed as high as No. 12 in the AP poll but lost to UConn in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball