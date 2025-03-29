Paige Bueckers Sets Impressive UConn History in Career-High Scoring Game
With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies were up against their tallest task yet: The No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. Bueckers, leaving at the end of this year to go to the professional ranks, was ready for the moment, bringing her most lethal play yet.
Bueckers scored a career-high in scoring by the fourth-quarter, ultimately finishing with 40 points. Prior, her career high was 34 points.
She also set some school history, which is always impressive given the huge names that have played for the Huskies over the years. The highlight was that her final scoring line, 40 points, was an all-time Huskies high.
On top of that, Bueckers became the only UConn player with multiple 30-point games in the same tournament. She also became the UConn player with the most 25-point games in the NCAA Tournament (seven), passing Maya Moore according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
Most important? Dub secured. UConn advances to the Elite Eight and will face the winner of USC and Kansas State.