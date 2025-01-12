Pittsburgh Rides 28-0 Third Quarter to Largest Comeback Win in NCAA Women’s History
Pittsburgh women’s basketball pulled off one the greatest comebacks you’ll ever see on Sunday, erasing a 32-point deficit against SMU and going on to win 72-59 at home.
The Panthers trailed 46-14 late in the second quarter, and would enter halftime down 49-18. But head coach Tony Verdi must have given a halftime speech unlike any other, because Pittsburgh came out absolutely firing in the second half, stunning the Mustangs with a 28-0 third quarter of absolute dominance.
The broadcast struggled to comprehend what was happening as the quarter played out, growing more and more excited as the Panthers clawed back into the game with shot after shot after shot.
Pittsburgh didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, outscoring SMU 26-10 in the final period to take the win.
In a game where they once trailed by 32, the Panthers went on to win by double digits. It ties the biggest comeback in the history of NCAA women’s basketball.
After the game, Pitt guard Marley Washenitz broke down the team’s simple goal coming out of the break. “Coach said at halftime, ‘We just need one person to ignite us. One play to ignite us.’”
Pitt got that one play, and many, many more.
The win was Pitt’s first conference victory of the season. They head to NC State to take on the No. 21 Wolfpack on Thursday night, and will try not to get themselves into another 32-point hole.
That said, if they do, they know they can dig out.