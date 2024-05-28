Pair of 2024 Men's Final Four Teams Announces Home-and-Home Over Next Two Seasons
After a meeting last season in Toronto—and trips to the men's Final Four by both teams—Purdue and Alabama have decided to keep the fun going.
The Boilermakers and Crimson Tide will play a home-and-home over the next two seasons, Purdue announced Tuesday afternoon. The two schools will play in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 15 and in Tuscaloosa, Ala. during the 2026 season.
Coach Matt Painter's Boilermakers are 6-3 all-time against Alabama in a series that began in Nov. 1976. That includes meetings in the 1994 NCAA tournament (won by Purdue) and in the 1979 and 2001 NITs (split between the programs).
In 2024, both teams found success. The Boilermakers reached the national championship for the first time since 1969, and the Crimson Tide reached their first Final Four ever.
Before their respective tournament runs, then-No. 4 Purdue beat Alabama 92-86 in Canada on Dec. 9 in a homecoming game for Boilermakers center Zach Edey.