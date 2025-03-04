Dunk Attempt After Buzzer Causes Major Drama in College Basketball Handshake Line
Queens University upset Florida Gulf Coast in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament on Monday night, marking the third consecutive year the Royals have ended the Eagles' season. Queens forward Nasir Mann found himself with a free run to the basket in the final seconds and an insurmountable 71–65 lead. He kept charging toward to goal as time expired and tried to throw down a dunk that wouldn't have counted anyway as an capper on the victory, but was unable to convert.
But the damage was done as FCGU head coach Pat Chambers didn't particularly care for the idea, letting the Royals' coaching staff know about it and refusing to shake Mann's hand in the postgame sportsmanship line.
Chambers now sits at 49–47 during his three years at the university, without an NCAA tournament appearance. Queens has a chance to keep their conference title hopes alive against Lipscomb on Tuesday night, though the Royals aren't eligible to make the NCAA tournament yet, as they're still transitioning up from Division II. Hopefully everyone involved learned a valuable lesson about trying to run up the score when it's impossible to run up the score.