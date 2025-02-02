Reed Sheppard Finds Unique Way to Support John Calipari, Kentucky Ahead of Big Clash
Former Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard got a bit creative Saturday night ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against coach John Calipari and Arkansas.
Sheppard, who played for Calipari last season at Kentucky before making the leap to the NBA, donned a unique outfit for the Houston Rockets' clash with the Brooklyn Nets.
Sheppard strolled into the Toyota Center rocking Wildcats shorts paired with a Razorbacks shirt—equally supporting his Kentucky squad and his former collegiate coach Calipari, who will make his return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night.
Calipari spent 15 seasons coaching the Wildcats, leading Kentucky to four Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2012. He left the program in April to become the next men's head basketball coach at Arkansas.
Calipari and the Razorbacks enter the highly anticipated clash Saturday night with a 12-8 record and a 1-6 mark in the SEC. They have lost six of their last seven games, but can win a big one for Calipari by stealing one on the road at Rupp Arena.
Sheppard, meanwhile—the No. 3 pick by the Rockets in the 2024 draft—is averaging 3.2 points in 11.3 minutes per contest as a rookie.