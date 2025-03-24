SI

Rick Pitino Was a Proud Dad Watching Son Richard Coach New Mexico in March Madness

Karl Rasmussen

Rick Pitino watches his son Richard Pitino coach New Mexico in the NCAA tournament.
Rick Pitino watches his son Richard Pitino coach New Mexico in the NCAA tournament. / Screenshot via CBS Sports CBB on X
In this story:

Rick Pitino and St. John's were bounced from the 2025 NCAA tournament on Saturday after getting upset by John Calipari and No. 10 Arkansas.

Less than 24 hours later, Pitino was spotted in the crowd in Cleveland, having flown out to watch his son Richard coach New Mexico in their March Madness bout against Michigan State.

Pitino looked like a proud dad sitting in the stands at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, while his son looked to coach one of the biggest potential upsets of the tournament.

Rick looked extremely pleased after the Lobos jumped out to an early 10-point lead over the Spartans. New Mexico would enter the half ahead by two, 31–29.

Richard has been the head coach for the Lobos men's basketball program since 2021. This year's NCAA tournament is the second time in as many years that he's led the team to the big dance. In 2024, New Mexico was defeated in the first round by No. 6 Clemson, but they fared better in '25, defeating No. 7 Marquette in the opening round of play.

Now, with his father in attendance, Richard will look to guide New Mexico to another improbable NCAA tournament victory.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/College Basketball