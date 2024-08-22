Rick Pitino Jokingly Bemoans Items Stolen From St. John's Office Robbery
The office of St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino reportedly was robbed on Tuesday by two men who broke in to Carnesecca Arena.
The New York Post reported Thursday that two burglars ran off with $375 worth of goods from Pitino's office, ranging from a basketball, a sword, a mask and bottles of alcohol.
Shortly after the reports emerged, Pitino joked that he is particularly upset with one stolen item that left in the hands of the thieves—an expensive bottle of wine.
Two hours later, Pitino updated that, yes, he was joking about the six-liter bottle of 1985 Petrus Pomerol.
According to online retailer Cask Cartell, that bottle of wine is estimated to be worth just under $100,000. If that was actually true, Pitino would be down a big chunk of cash—and even worse, down some tasty wine.
Pitino just wrapped up his first season coaching the Red Storm in Queens, as he led them to a 20–13 record—their best campaign since 2018-19—and narrowly missed the NCAA tournament.
Pitino enters the 2024-25 season on the second year of a six-year, $20 million contract he signed with St. John's in 2023.