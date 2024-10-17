Rick Pitino Shared Hilarious Takeaway From Bringing His Dog to Practice
The St. John's basketball team is prepping for yet another challenging year in the Big East. Everyone on the roster is trying to impress as the regular season creeps closer. One being that will not be contributing further this season is Rick Pitino's dog, Gigi, who committed quite a faux pas (paw) in her one and only chance.
The Red Storm coach, trying to harness some of that Kirk Herbstreit dog magic, took his pet to the court on Wednesday and Gigi responded by relieving herself all over the hardwood. It's a fiasco that Pitino has vowed to not let happen again.
This is why Air Bud tried to raise awareness about the lack of a rule expressingly stating that dogs can't play basketball. Nearly three decades later and people are still learning that lesson the hard way.
As of press time there has been nothing out there to suggest Gigi is exploring the transfer portal but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.