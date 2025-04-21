Rick Pitino, St. John's Land Former UNC Guard Ian Jackson in Transfer Portal
Rick Pitino led St. John's to a resurgent season in his first year at the helm in Queens, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before losing in the second round to Arkansas. On Monday, news broke that Pitino was adding some scoring punch to his Red Storm roster.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello reports former UNC guard Ian Jackson is headed to St. John's via the transfer portal. Jackson, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, averaged 11.9 points per game as a freshman for the Tar Heels this past season.
Jackson's addition marks the fourth player St. John's has landed this offseason in the transfer portal. He joins Bryce Hopkins, Oziyah Sellers, and Joson Sanon to make up the incoming transfer class for the Johnnies so far.
It marks a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who hails from NYC. He posted a picture of himself in a St. John's uniform with the caption "Back where it started," to celebrate his return to the Big Apple.
A great get for Pitino and the Storm, who now wil try and help Jackson find his potential as a scorer in Queens.