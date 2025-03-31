SI

Rick Pitino, St. John's Nab Conference Rival's Star Forward in Transfer Portal

The Red Storm appear set to add an intriguing name.

Patrick Andres

Bryce Hopkins shoots a free throw against DePaul.
Bryce Hopkins shoots a free throw against DePaul.
With its second-round NCAA men's tournament exit firmly in the rearview mirror, St. John's appears to have added an intriguing piece for 2026.

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins is transferring to play for the Red Storm, according to a Monday afternoon report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Hopkins, 22, missed all but three games in 2025 with a knee injury.

When healthy, the Downers Grove, Ill. native has been a potent contributor for the Friars. In three years with Providence—two of which were interrupted by injury—he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. In 2023, he was named to the All-Big East team.

St. John's, led by coach Rick Pitino, was one of the best stories in men's college basketball this season. The Red Storm posted their highest winning percentage in 40 years and swept both Big East titles.

At its heart, the Big East is about urban rivalry—and it appears the citizens of Queens will have the upper hand on their Rhode Island counterparts next season.

