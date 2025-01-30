Rick Pitino Urges Kentucky Fans to Welcome John Calipari Back With Class
Rick Pitino wants Kentucky to treat John Calipari like one of their own when he returns this week.
Calipari will return to Rupp Arena for the first time since he left Kentucky to become the head coach at Arkansas in April of last year. He departed after 15 seasons in charge of the Wildcats, which included a 410-123 (.769) record, four Final Four appearances, six SEC titles, and a national championship in 2012. Pitino, himself a legendary Kentucky coach, believes Calipari should be welcomed back with a big ovation.
On Thursday, Pitino posted a video urging Kentucky fans to give their returning coach a standing ovation when he arrives with his new team. He claimed that the hardest day of his tenure at Louisville was returning to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky because of the negative reception he received. He doesn't want that for Calipari.
"Toughest day of my coaching career at Louisville was when I had to walk into Rupp Arena," Pitino said. "Tried not to show it but when I went home, the reception, it tore me up apart because I loved that place so much."
Pitino then turned his attention to how the fans should receive Calipari this weekend:
"As you all know, I'm not best friends with John Calipari. I respect him certainly, but it was a mutual thing. The fans wanted a change, John read the tea leaves, he needed a change and he really didn't want to leave but what did he do for you? He brought the best talent in the history of the game of any university in America to Lexington. He also won a national championship... His style of play was extremely entertaining. So he's coming back on Saturday and I want all of you to show the great class that you have. Twenty-three thousand-plus people giving him a huge standing ovation. Show him what respect and admiration is all about. I know you have the class. I've always believed in you. Do it once again."
That's a great message of respect from a coach who was a longtime rival of Calipari.
Pitino coached the Wildcats for eight seasons from 1989 through the 1997 season. He went 219-50 (.814) and won a national championship in 1996. After a brief NBA stint, he return to college, coaching Kentucky's rival Louisville. As one would expect, that move was not well-received in Lexington.
By the end of Calipari's tenure at Kentucky, many fans were ready for a change. The team hadn't advanced to the second weekend of the tournament in five seasons and a new voice was likely needed. It will be fascinating to see how he's welcomed back.