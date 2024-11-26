Roy Williams Got Knocked Out of His Chair at the Maui Invitational
Monday was the opening day of the Maui Invitational and three of the four games were absolute barnburners. North Carolina and Dayton wrapped up the action with another thriller as the Tar Heels were able to squeak by the Flyers, 92-90. The action wasn't just hot on the court, though, as the players explored the space behind the baseline, leading to a celebrity run-in.
At one point Dayton guard Javon Bennett drew an offensive foul against North Carolina's RJ Davis and the momentum of the push off sent him careerning behind the basket—right into legendary coach Roy WIlliams.
And Wiliams, to his credit, took the contact like a champ.
Not only that, Williams went over to check on Bennett after regaining his own composure. Class act right there.
The up-close-and-personal incident was yet another reminder of how great this tournament is every year. The intimacy of such a small gym and electric atmosphere is super fun to watch and where else can someone put on a lei and literally mix it up with the players?