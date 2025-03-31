Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Makes Decision on 2025 NBA Draft
Rutgers standout freshman Dylan Harper is entering the 2025 NBA draft, he announced Monday on ESPN's NBA Today.
Harper, 19, was one of the highest rated recruits in Rutgers basketball history, and he's set to turn professional after his first season with the program.
During his freshman year, Harper, who joined forces with fellow coveted freshman Ace Bailey for the Scarlet Knights, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Despite rostering both Harper and Bailey, Rutgers limped to a 15–17 season and was bounced in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
Harper is expected to be one of the first names off the board at the 2025 draft. With Cooper Flagg virtually guaranteed to be the No. 1 pick, Harper has been projected as the No. 2 selection.
Harper would be the first player drafted directly out of Rutgers since 2010 when Hamady Ndiaye was selected with the No. 56 pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The program has never had a player go directly to the NBA after their freshman season.
A point guard, Harper measures up well at 6'6" and has drawn comparisons to James Harden due to his ability to hit tough shots and create for his teammates. Now, he'll look to make good on the lofty expectations surrounding his future in basketball.