Sacramento State to Hire Longtime NBA Guard Mike Bibby As Coach
Sacramento State appears set to hire a local favorite as its next men's basketball coach.
The Hornets are tabbing former NBA guard Mike Bibby for that role, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Bibby, 46, played 14 years in the NBA.
That includes seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings from 2002 to '08, during which he averaged 17.6 points per game. He also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Vancouver Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards from 1999 to 2012. In college, he won a national title and made an All-America team with Arizona.
After his playing career, he worked as a high school coach on and off. He was accused of sexually abusing a teacher while coaching in Phoenix 2019, but no charges were filed.
Sacramento State, which has invested aggressively in athletics in recent years, has never made the NCAA men's tournament despite some long-ago success at lower levels. The Hornets went 7-25 in 2025 under interim coach Michael Czepil.