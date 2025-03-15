SI

SC State's Comeback in MEAC Championship Falls Short After Errant Intentional Foul

What a sequence to decide the NCAA tournament's representative from the MEAC.

Blake Silverman

SC State commits an intentional foul in the final moments of the MEAC championship
SC State commits an intentional foul in the final moments of the MEAC championship / Screengrab via ESPN
In this story:

The Norfolk State Spartans took home the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title Saturday and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

In a showdown between the MEAC's best teams, the top-seeded Spartans survived in a thriller against the two-seed South Carolina State Bulldogs. SC State gave a valiant effort, coming mere seconds from their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003.

After trailing by 10 points with two minutes to play, the Bulldogs tied the game at 65 apiece with 10.6 seconds remaining off a forced turnover followed by a quick lay-in through traffic from Caleb McCarty. Adrenaline seemingly rushed too quickly through his veins after the basket, however, as he rushed to commit an intentional foul that put the Spartans on the free-throw line. A costly mistake after tying up the game.

You can see the wild sequence here:

Norfolk State's Christian Ings made one of his two foul shots to put the Spartans back up 66-65. SC State had a final chance to win the game at the buzzer, but it came up just short.

You have to feel for McCarty as his squad played from behind throughout the final stretch. He ran off the fumes of an amazing play that flipped the game's context on a dime.

Norfolk State (23-10) earns their fourth all-time NCAA tournament appearance and their first since 2022. SC State finishes a great season at 20-12 and 11-3 in MEAC play, nearly earning a NCAA tournament bid for the first time in over 20 years.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball