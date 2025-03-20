Sean Miller Had Blunt Assessment of Illinois Matchup After Xavier's Comeback vs. Texas
The Xavier Musketeers mounted an incredible comeback on Wednesday night, securing an 86–80 victory over the Texas Longhorns to advance to the Round of 64 in the NCAA tournament.
Following the win—which pins them up against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday—Xavier head coach Sean Miller was asked about his upcoming opponent:
"I could care less," he told CBS' Jon Rothstein. "I don't even care. I'm just glad we won."
Honesty is the best policy.
Down 13 points in the first half and 10 points midway through the second, Xavier closed out Wednesday's contest on a 34–18 run over the final 13 minutes to secure the dub. Musketeers guard Marcus Foster led the way with 22 points, while senior Zach Freemantle followed suit with 15.
Now the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region, their matchup against No. 6 Illinois will tip-off from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Friday at 9:45 p.m. EST.