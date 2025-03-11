SEC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
A complete guide to the future host cities and venues for the SEC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including confirmed sites and tournament history.
The SEC’s legacy in March speaks for itself. The conference has seen one of its own cut the nets 23 times (11 men’s titles and 12 women’s).
But those journeys often culminate in the conference tournament. In some instances, like 2008, a team that’s been given no chance (Georgia) shocks the conference and wins. In others, like 2023, a team that dominated the league all season long (Alabama) takes care of business.
Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: the SEC basketball tournaments provide high level, high intensity basketball that is a fitting preview for the NCAA tournament that follows close behind.
Confirmed Men’s SEC Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026 & Beyond
Since 2023, the SEC men’s basketball tournament has called Bridgestone Arena in Nashville home.
Prior to locking in a long-term deal with the city of Nashville, the SEC was shopping the men’s basketball tournament around to a number of cities, including St. Louis.
At one point early in the process, there were rumors that hotel prices in Nashville were the conference’s largest concern. However, it seems that those claims were largely incorrect. In fact, currently, prices in Nashville appear to be lower than those in St. Louis.
In any event, the SEC men’s basketball tournament is locked into Bridgestone Arena through 2030.
Confirmed Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament Locations for 2026 & Beyond
Similarly to the men’s tournament, the SEC women’s basketball tournament has been played in the same location since 2023.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.,will remain the home of the SEC women’s basketball tournament through 2028 after a three-year extension was signed last October.
The city previously hosted the event in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The 2022 tournament was held in Nashville.
How the SEC Chooses Its Tournament Locations
There are a few things at play. First of all, it must be a viable metropolitan option, with plenty of hotels, housing, transportation, restaurants and other infrastructures.
Secondly, it must be a relatively central location, so that fans of any team in the SEC can attend without making extensive travel plans. In a pre-Texas and Oklahoma SEC, Nashville was certainly more central than it is today. However, a drive from Austin to Nashville is just over 12 hours and a flight is about two, so it can be done in a day.
Number of SEC Men’s Tournament Championships by School
School
SEC Championships
Kentucky
32
Alabama
8
Tennessee
5
Florida
4
Auburn
3
Mississippi State
3
Mississippi
2
Vanderbilt
2
Georgia
2
Arkansas
1
LSU
1
Georgia Tech
1
Number of SEC Women’s Tournament Championships by School
School
SEC Championships
Tennessee
17
South Carolina
9
Vanderbilt
6
Auburn
4
Georgia
4
LSU
2
Kentucky
2
Mississippi State
1
Texas A&M
1