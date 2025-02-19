Selection Sunday 2025: Date, Time, and Everything to Know
Football might be over, but lucky for us, the 2025 March Madness tournament is right around the corner.
The excitement kicks off on Selection Sunday, when the 68-field team for both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments will be revealed.
For more about this time-honored event, including date, time, and how to watch, keep reading.
When is Selection Sunday 2025?
Selection Sunday 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 16. The field for the men's tournament will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, while the field for the women's tournament will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
How can I watch Selection Sunday 2025?
Men's Selection Sunday will air on CBS, while women's Selection Sunday will air on ESPN.
How can I watch the 2025 March Madness tournament?
The men's tournament will air on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but will also be available to stream on Paramount+ or any streaming service with access to the aforementioned cable channels (YouTubeTV, Sling TV, etc).
The women's tournament, meanwhile, will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, and ABC. You can stream the event on ESPN+, or any streaming service with access to ESPN (YouTube TV, Sling TV, etc.)
Who is predicted as No. 1 seed for the men's tournament?
Based on a preview from the D1 Men's Basketball Committee, which is not set in stone, the unanimous No. 1 overall seed as of Feb. 15 was believed to be Auburn, fresh off the heels of a win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl of basketball.
Alabama and Duke are next with purported holds on the No. 2 and No. 3 overall spots, followed by Florida at No. 4. Each of the four teams would serve as the No. 1 seed in their respective region.
Who is predicted as No. 1 seed for the women's tournament?
Based on a preview from the D1 Women's Basketball Committee, UCLA would be the overall No. 1 seed had the season ended Feb. 15. The Bruins would be followed by South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame overall, with each of the four clinching the top seed in their respective regional assignments.