Auburn Trolls Alabama for 'Little Brother' Chants With Wild Video After Iron Bowl Win
Prior to Saturday night's Auburn-Alabama Iron Bowl of basketball matchup, which saw the first game between the AP No. 1 and No. 2 teams in SEC basketball history, Crimson Tide fans had some fun trolling the Tigers as Alabama's "little brother," a moniker Auburn has been saddled with (fairly or unfairly, depending on how you view it) for years.
Well, after the Tigers handily defeated the Tide with a 94–85 win in one of the most anticipated games of the college basketball season, Auburn basketball's social media team had some fun handing that attitude right back to its Alabama counterparts in a truly unhinged video.
Starting with a clip of the "little brother" chants from earlier on Saturday, the wildly chaotic edit then shows comedian Tim Robinson asking, "You sure about that? You sure about that?" before cutting through a multitude of play highlights mixed with a variety of memes and clips trashing Alabama. It ends with a scene from Breaking Bad where Walter White urges Declan to refer to him as "Heisenberg," only in this version, Auburn is Walter White, Alabama is Declan, and the name in question is "big brother."
No notes.
Watch that below:
With the win, Auburn rises to 23–2 overall and 11–1 in the SEC, while Alabama falls to 21–4 overall and 10–2 in the SEC. Both teams will meet again in the regular season on March 8.