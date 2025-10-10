Sister Jean, Beloved Loyola Men’s Basketball Team Chaplain, Dies at 106
The college basketball world has lost a beloved figure.
Jean Dolores Schmidt, the renowned chaplain of the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team known as “Sister Jean,” has died at the age of 106 years old. Loyola officially announced the news on social media Thursday night.
“Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of SisterJean Dolores Schmidt, BVM,” the university said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.”
Sister Jean, who turned 106 years old in September, recently announced she would be stepping away from the university and retiring from her on-campus duties due to health issues. She worked for over 60 years at Loyola in a variety of roles.
Sister Jean first rose to national popularity during the Loyola men’s basketball team’s Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018. The Catholic nun, then 98 years old, was spotted on the sidelines cheering on the Ramblers, who cruised through the South Region as a No. 11 seed.
“What this [fame] all did to my life, I just went with the flow, I guess, and did everything that people were asking me to do,” Sister Jean told Sports Illustrated’s Madison Williams in 2023. “If it’s doing some good for my congregation and for Loyola, then I’ll go for it.”
And go for it she did.